Kazakhstan, Belarus intent to manufacture UAV

Belarus and Kazakhstan intend to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles, Belarussian First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Turchin told at a session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan Interparliamentary Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation on November 26, BELTA informs.

"It is expected that we will start to implement a joint project to manufacture Belarussian unmanned aerial vehicles in Kazakhstan in the near future. And we hope the interaction in the sphere of IT will enhance due to additional new key projects following the successful joint initiatives in this sphere," said Alexander Turchin.

According to the speaker, while paying priority attention to industrial, agricultural and transport interaction, it is necessary to give an additional impetus to investment interaction, cooperation in IT, space and high technologies.

The Belarussian side is ready to actively participate in joint infrastructural and industrial projects.

"As a separate area or a part of the Silk Road economic belt, the use of a potential of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates free economic zone on the Kazakh-Chinese border, and the China-Belarus Industrial Park is of interest," said Alexander Turchin.

The First Vice Prime Minister proposed to consider the issue regarding joint investing and establishing new joint projects in Belarus and Kazakhstan to work with China and European states.

Kazakh Foreign Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin also stood up for the expansion of production cooperation with Belarus. According to him, discussions are completed, and now it is necessary to implement the agreements.

Kazakhstan is also interested to increase the volume of container transport in the direction of China-Europe-China, to develop investment cooperation and expand supplies of produced from Kazakhstan to the market of Belarus. Following the session, the Governments of Belarus and Kazakhstan will sing a Roadmap to develop cooperation for 2019-20.